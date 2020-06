CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield need your help in finding a missing man.

Gerard Joseph Flango Jr. has not been seen or heard from in 18 days.

He was last seen in the area of Hemlock Road in Boggs Township in Clearfield County.

Flango is in his late 40’s and is six feet tall.

He has brown hair, blue eyes with a tribal sleeve tattoo, on both arms.

If you have any information on Flango’s whereabouts please contact Clearfield Police.