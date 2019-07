FLINTON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Cambria County need your help finding suspects involved in a burglary at Pennywrens in Flinton.

We’re told the break-in happened just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. The suspects got away with $1,300 cash.

The suspects drove away in a dual, rear-wheel pick-up truck.

There is a $500 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call State Police in Ebensburg.