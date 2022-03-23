STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a bank in State College Wednesday afternoon.



Ferguson Township police responded to a robbery at about 3:50 p.m at PNC Bank at 1408 North Atherton Street.

Photo of the suspect that robbed a PNC Bank in State College

The suspect is described as a white male between 5’11”- 6’1″, wearing a red cap, a green neck gaiter, a mask, khaki pants and carrying a black canvas bag. Police are unsure if he had a weapon on him at the time of the robbery and that he left with an undisclosed amount of money on a pedal bike towards downtown.

Police responded to a bank robbery at a PNC in State College

Police reported that the bank employees are safe.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050.