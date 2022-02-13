Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Cambria County

The armed robbery suspect is described as a white man possibly in his 20s. (via Cambria Township Police Department)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the man behind an early-morning armed robbery in Ebensburg.

On Sunday around 4:50 a.m., a white man that appears to be in his 20s committed an armed robbery at the Unimart at 542 S Center Street in Ebensburg, according to Cambria Township police.

Police noted the suspect fled the scene on foot toward Center Street, traveling north toward the courthouse.

According to Cambria County 911, there were no injuries.

Anyone that can provide more information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Cambria Township Police Department on Facebook or by calling their office at 814-472-6040.

The Cambria Township Police Department, Ebensburg Police Department and Adams Township Police Department all responded to the incident.

Details are limited at this time.