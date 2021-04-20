Police searching for Altoona teen involved in shooting, considered armed

Louis Colon, 17, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 17-year-old teen is wanted by the Altoona Police Department for his involvement in a shooting that took place April 7.

Officers hold a felony attempted homicide warrant for Louis Antonio Colon, according to the police department.

Colon is accused of firing three rounds from a 9 mm handgun at a male victim who was standing beside his vehicle that had a 2-year-old child inside.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police said he may be in the Philadelphia or Allentown area. His hair may be in a short dreadlock style. He is considered to be armed.

Anyone with information on Colon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2490 or private message them on their Facebook page.

