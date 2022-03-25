SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers regarding a riding mower that was stolen from the front yard of someone’s house in Stonycreek Township.

Sometime between 11:30 a.m. March 19 and 3 p.m. March 21, a John Deere 322 riding mower was stolen from the front yard of a woman’s home on Boone Road by an unknown person(s).

Photo of stolen John Deere 322 riding mower via state police.

Police noted the riding mower is worth approximately $500.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Vigne at PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.