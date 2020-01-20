Police search for wanted man said to frequent Clayburg area

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg are searching for a local man after issuing a warrant for his arrest for terroristic threats and simple assault.

Police report that Titus Ronald Feathers, 26, failed to turn himself in after assaulting a woman on January 16 for assaulting her during a domestic dispute.

Feathers, who can be seen in the picture provided to us, is said to be 6’2″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police report he’s known to frequent the Claysburg area.

Anyone with information on Feathers’ whereabouts is asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.