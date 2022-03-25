ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man that is reportedly living in Altoona and has ties to Philadelphia.

Photo: Blair County Sheriff’s Office

Tyan T. Jenkins, 19, is being sought after by the sheriff’s office that holds a felony warrant for his arrest. Police have not released what he is wanted for at this time, but it is urged by law enforcement to NOT try and apprehend him if you see him.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyan Jenkins is asked to call the Blair County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Tip Line (814) 330-1466 via TEXT or CALL.

All information/names remain anonymous.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

You can also contact Blair County 911 Non-Emergency (814) 940-5910.