Police search for Blair County man charged with strangulation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The search is on in Blair County for a wanted man after a warrant for felony strangulation was issued by Tyrone Police.

David Vazquez is wanted by the Tyrone Borough Police Department in relation to a physical domestic dispute that happened Wednesday, July 21. Police report that he’s currently wanted for felony strangulation and aggravated assault along with other charges.

DAVID VAZQUEZ, COURTESY TYRONE POLICE ON FACEBOOK

According to Tyrone police, Vazquez is driving a black 2008 BMW X3 with Pa. plate LJD3128.

HOW TO CONTACT:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyrone Borough Police Department at 814-684-1364 or Blair County Dispatch at 814-940-5910.