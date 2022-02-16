Police search for wanted man accused of car theft out of Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for a man who has a warrant out for his arrest after they say he stole a car.

According to Stonycreek Township Police Department’s Facebook, Edwin Feliciano has a warrant out for his arrest after stealing a Kia sedan.

Police note that the Kia is a 2006 blue in color Spectre sedan with Pennsylvania Registration GPK5628. Police noted in the Facebook post that the KIA pictured is not the actual car stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Feliciano or the stolen car is asked to contact 911 or Stonycreek Township police at (814) 266-3112.