Police search for vandals after heavy equipment damaged in Blair County

ANTIS TWP. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating the vandalism of heavy equipment including smashed out windows and cut belts.

Police say that sometime overnight on Oct. 5, unknown actor(s) used rocks to smash windows out of a John Deere 850 J and also cut belts and wires of a Timber Jack skid steer. The equipment was parked on Antis Twp. property north of Lower Riggles Gap Rd. and just east of Kerbaugh Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.