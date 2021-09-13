Police search for two involved in damages to a State College bank

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in an incident.
Saturday, Sept, 4, the individuals damaged property at a bank in Downtown State College, according to police.
Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact the State College Police Department by phone, (814) 234-7150, by email, or by leaving an anonymous tip on their website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.