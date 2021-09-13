Police search for two involved in damages to a State College bank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in an incident.

Saturday, Sept, 4, the individuals damaged property at a bank in Downtown State College, according to police.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact the State College Police Department by phone, (814) 234-7150, by email, or by leaving an anonymous tip on their website.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss