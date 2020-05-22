Police search for two connected to Johnstown homicide, may be in Philadelphia

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police are searching for information on two women who they believe helped a homicide suspect flee the Johnstown area to get to Philadelphia.

Police report that felony warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Terrell “Unique” Foreman and 36-year-old Dawn “Duchess” Smith, both African American.

Police responded to a homicide on May 17 at the Coopersdale Housing Community. The victim was identified as Armel Joe of Johnstown. Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the two women listed above helped the suspected shooter by transporting him from Johnstown to Philadelphia.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the two women, they are asked to call Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100.