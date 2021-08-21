Police search for teen last seen at Planet Fitness in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Logan Township Police are searching for a missing/runaway teenage girl who left her home in the Greenwood area.

Angelina Melgar left her residence around 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 on foot. The last location she was seen was around Planet Fitness in Altoona around 11:30 p.m where she fled in an unknown direction police say.

She is described to be a Hispanic female with a height of 5ft 5in, weighs about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and black shorts.

If she is seen people are asked to contact 911 or the Logan Township Police Department at (814) 949-3364.

