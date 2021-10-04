Police search for suspects who used fake money in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for two individuals who reportedly used counterfeit money to pay for food at a Mexican restaurant.

The two photographed males reportedly used three fake $20 bills to pay for their food at Rey Azteca along Benner Pike on Thursday, Sept. 30. Police are requesting help from the community to help find them.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip.