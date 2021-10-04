Police search for suspects who used fake money in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for two individuals who reportedly used counterfeit money to pay for food at a Mexican restaurant.
The two photographed males reportedly used three fake $20 bills to pay for their food at Rey Azteca along Benner Pike on Thursday, Sept. 30. Police are requesting help from the community to help find them.
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.