STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for help in identifying suspects they say stole street signs after dark.

The individuals that were captured in still pictures reportedly took the signs at the intersection of South Allen Street and East Fairmount Avenue on April 3 at 1:57 a.m.

Provided by the State College Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department by calling (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.