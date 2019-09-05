Police search for suspects in possible credit card theft

BLAIRSVILLE, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information on a man and woman who they say took a woman’s credit card from Sheetz and used it at Walmart.

The incident occurred on July 25, at the Sheetz store at 610 Route 22 Highway West, Burrell Township when the woman reportedly placed her card down and forgot it at the store.







The two pictured are believed to have taken the card and used it later that day at Walmart on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP-Indiana at 724-357-1960.