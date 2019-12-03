Police search for suspect(s) in Clearfield County robbery

GOSHEN TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield are looking for information on a robbery that happened on December 1, 2019.
Police report that the unknown actor(s) broke into a garage on Shawville Croft Highway by smashing a window out of the man door.
The approximate value of items taken is $7,500.
Cub Cadet XT1 Lawn Tractor – $1,800
Troy Built Auto 46 Lawn Tractor – $1,700
Welding Tanks and Equipment – $500
Jazzy Chair Electric Wheelchair – $1,200
Craftsman 6 Gal Air Compressor – $99
Ryobi Electric Push Mower – $109
Keurig Coffee Maker – $175
Electric Fire Place – $180
Onn 50 Inch Flat Screen TV – $300
Hydraulic Floor Jack – $150
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.