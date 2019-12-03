Police search for suspect(s) in Clearfield County robbery

GOSHEN TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield are looking for information on a robbery that happened on December 1, 2019.

Police report that the unknown actor(s) broke into a garage on Shawville Croft Highway by smashing a window out of the man door.

The approximate value of items taken is $7,500.

Cub Cadet XT1 Lawn Tractor – $1,800

Troy Built Auto 46 Lawn Tractor – $1,700

Welding Tanks and Equipment – $500

Jazzy Chair Electric Wheelchair – $1,200

Craftsman 6 Gal Air Compressor – $99

Ryobi Electric Push Mower – $109

Keurig Coffee Maker – $175

Electric Fire Place – $180

Onn 50 Inch Flat Screen TV – $300

Hydraulic Floor Jack – $150

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.