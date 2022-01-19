Police search for suspects after fight on State College street

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a group of suspects they said began to kick and punch another person on the ground during a fight.

The assault happened over the weekend on the 300 block of East Calder Way. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the suspects got into a fight with the victim and when he fell to the ground, the suspects began to punch and kick him, causing injury.

Police are asking anyone with information or who recognizes any of the suspects in the above video to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.

