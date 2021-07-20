Police search for suspect who threw Molotov cocktail through Texas Roadhouse window

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Logan Township are investigating an incident where a person reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail into the Texas Roadhouse on Osgood Drive Tuesday morning.

According to the charges filed, video surveillance showed a person approaching the parking lot near I-99 at 10:36 a.m. and then walked toward the main door. The suspect reportedly threw a large rock through the window and then threw the Molotov cocktail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364.

