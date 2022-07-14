STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said punched another man outside of Sheetz on July 6.

Police say that at approximately 2:27 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a man wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt white a white design on it, and a black ball cap allegedly punched a man. The alleged assault took place outside of the downtown Sheetz in State College located along the 100 block of South Pugh Street.

The man was last seen driving north on Pugh Street in a gray SUV.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact their department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.