Police search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous after he shot through a Rite Aid door on South Atherton Street so he could steal medication.

The pictured male reportedly shot a firearm at the front door to shatter the glass in it so he could get access to the store at around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 16. From there, the suspect got into the store and took an undisclosed amount of medication before running from the scene, according to State College police.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous. You should not try to detain or apprehend him if you see him. Anyone with information is asked to call the State College Police department at 814-234-7150 or call 9-1-1.