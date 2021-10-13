Police search for suspect in weekend burglary in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township Police are looking for help to identify a suspect in a burglary from Saturday morning.
The person pictured is being sought regarding the burglary at Hilltop Laundromat at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Richland Police Department through Cambria County dispatch at 814-472-2100.
If you are in this photo, you are asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department.
Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://cambria.crimewatchpa.com/richlandpd/17374/cases/burglary-hilltop-laundry-scalp-ave-0
