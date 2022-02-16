Police search for suspect in Punxsy store robbery

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney police are searching for a suspect in a robbery of a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at around 1:36 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Punxsutawney East End Uni-Mart at 512. E. Mahoning Street, according to officers.

PHOTO: Punxsutawney East End Uni-Mart via Punxsutawney Police

The actor was described as a white male, possibly in his 20’s and between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall. He was wearing gray pants with a bright green hooded sweatshirt with a gray knit cap. He dawned a black mask and gloves.

The actor then left the store on foot. It’s believed he headed north, behind the store. Police did not release details on what, if anything, the suspect made off with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Punxsutawney Borough Police at 814-849-1617.