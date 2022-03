JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week.

The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement.

If you have any information or you can identify this individual,, you’re asked to call the Johnstown Police Department at 814-472-2100 or to notify them anonymously by texting JPD and your information to 847411.