Police search for suspect in Blair County store robbery

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery of a convenience store in Tyrone Wednesday evening.

The suspect reportedly jumped the counter at the Choice store on West 10th Street Wednesday evening just after 6 p.m. They then took an undisclosed amount of money before taking off from the scene. The suspect then dumped his hoodie and the bike he was riding that police later found near the scene.

A witness told police that the suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts and had multiple tattoos and blonde or light brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Tyrone police at 814-684-1364.

