Police search for suspect in Blair County motor vehicle theft

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Hollidaysburg are investigating a motor vehicle theft at Dan Sprankle’s Auto Outlet in Tyrone.

According to police, 56-year-old Robert E. Winrick came to the dealership to test drive a 2014 Silver Ford Explorer Jan. 19 and never returned it. The dealership registration tag on the vehicle has the PA tag J855747 and the VIN is 1FM5K8D84EGB32347.

ROBERT WINRICK

Winrick has been entered as a wanted person for theft of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information should contact PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.