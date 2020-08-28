Police search for suspect after chase in Somerest County

JENNER TWP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a Dodge truck that they say failed to stop, causing them to begin a pursuit.

At roughly 1:07 a.m. early Friday morning, State Troopers attempted to stop a silver Dodge Ram truck with an American Flag sticker covering the back windshield on Rt. 601 just outside of Boswell Borough. The driver of the truck continued on Rt. 601 and a pursuit began.

Troopers report the chase encompased Rt. 601 and Rhoads Road before they lost visual of the truck.

If anyone has any information on the silver Dodge Ram truck with an American flag sticker covering the rear windshield is asked to call PSP Somerset.