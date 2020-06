BECCARIA TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Clearfield are looking for information on a truck that was stolen from a home in broad daylight on Tuesday

Police report that a tan-colored 2007 Chevy Silverado was stolen from a home on Elizabeth Street in Coalport around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Pennsylvania plates are ZPC2981.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.