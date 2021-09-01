Police search for stolen truck out of Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a truck that was reported stolen out of Port Matilda last weekend.

The dark blue Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen from Brick Street sometime between 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and 4 a.m. Aug. 26. The license plate that may still be on the truck is YAG4553.

Police say the truck may have a silver “Tractor Supply” toolbox in the bed. There may also be a Penn State local 8 union plate on the front.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.

