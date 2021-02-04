Police search for stolen truck out of Blair County

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg are searching for a stolen Ford truck out of Taylor Township.

The truck was taken sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Jan. 26 from a home on the 700 block of Kensinger Road.

The black 1992 Ford F150 XLT has a third door on the passenger side and has a plate reading ZJH 8906. The truck also has a blue stripe going down the length of it on both sides. They also report a sticker on the rear passenger side tailgate that reads “NITE.”

Several items were reportedly kept in the truck including various ammunition, ratchet straps, small knives, hunting clothing, jumper cables, and approximately 10 chainsaw blades.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Troop G, Hollidaysburg Station at 814-696-6100 and speak to Tpr. Decarlo or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.