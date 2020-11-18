Police search for stolen sword, other items from Everett home

EVERETT, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for information after a sword and other various items were stolen from a home in October.

According to the report, the incident happened overnight from Oct. 14 into Oct. 15 when an unknown individual(s) entered the home on Seifert Street. The front door was reportedly unlocked when the actor(s) walked in and took a collector sword, X-Box 360, a car stereo system, and nitro powered RC car.

Items stolen are estimated to be worth $1,000. Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.