Police search for stolen Mustang from Blair County

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Roaring Spring Police are investigating a stolen Ford Mustang that was taken from a McDonald’s Sunday morning.

The 1979 Ford Mustang Coupe has chrome wheels and was reported stolen from 908 E. Main Street just before 10 a.m.

The windshield has a decal across it that reads “Mechanically Unstable” and has PA Plates reading KRH6348.

Police report the car may have been seen in Bedford County moments after it was stolen.

If you see this car, you’re asked to call 911 immediately and to NOT try to apprehend the individual.

The Roaring Spring Police are also requesting any residents who live in the surrounding area to check their home surveillance to help with this investigation and to contact Cpl. Morris or the Roaring Spring Police Department at 814-224-5382 with any information.