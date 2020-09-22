Police search for stolen landscape equipment worth nearly $6k

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information after more than $5,600 worth of landscaping and gardening equipment was stolen from a home in Woodward Township.

Troopers from PSP Clearfield say the incident happened overnight from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17 when an unknown person(s) broke into a garage on 4th Avenue. The suspects then reportedly took a zero turn mower, two push mowers, a weed trimmer, two gas cans, and miscellaneous tools.

STOLEN:

  • Toro Titan MX 74862 Zero Turn Mower – $5404.94
  • Stihl Wee Trimmer – $150.00
  • Mowers mix and match parts – $50
  • 5-gallon gas can – $15.00
  • 2 1/2-gallon gas can – $10.00
  • Misc. hand tools for gardening – $50.00

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss