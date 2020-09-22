Police search for stolen landscape equipment worth nearly $6k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information after more than $5,600 worth of landscaping and gardening equipment was stolen from a home in Woodward Township.

Troopers from PSP Clearfield say the incident happened overnight from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17 when an unknown person(s) broke into a garage on 4th Avenue. The suspects then reportedly took a zero turn mower, two push mowers, a weed trimmer, two gas cans, and miscellaneous tools.

STOLEN:

Toro Titan MX 74862 Zero Turn Mower – $5404.94

Stihl Wee Trimmer – $150.00

Mowers mix and match parts – $50

5-gallon gas can – $15.00

2 1/2-gallon gas can – $10.00

Misc. hand tools for gardening – $50.00

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.