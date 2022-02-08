Police search for stolen Jeep out of Clearfield County

Tyrone Police are looking for robbery and car theft suspects. (Tyrone Borough Police Department Facebook)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a Jeep they say was stolen from a home over the weekend.

The theft of the black Jeep Compass happened sometime between 4 p.m. Feb. 5 and 10 a.m. Feb. 6. from a home along Shady Lane in Cooper Township, Clearfield County.

The black Jeep Compass has plates reading JZS5317.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.