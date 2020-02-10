Police search for stolen guns, suspect(s) in Clearfield County

HUSTON TWP, CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for suspects and guns stolen from Bucktail Council Camp on Mountain Run Road in Huston Township.

The break-in happened between January 18 and February 8, 2020. They report an unknown number of people entered the locked side door of a gun room by damaging the door handle.

Numerous guns and a bow were taken before the suspect(s) ran from the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP DuBois at 814- 371-4652.

The stolen items are listed below.

(4)Savage Mark II .22 caliber rifle – $379.00

Fieldmaster by Remington Arms 870 20 GA shotgun – $400.00

Fieldmaster by Remington Arms 870 JR 10 GA shotgun – $330.00

Genesis Original compound bow – $179.00