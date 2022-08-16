CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m.

The SUV is white in color with a rainbow stripe on the bottom of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Yost at Pennsylvania State Police out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.