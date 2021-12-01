Police search for stolen ATVs out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after two ATVs were reported stolen from a residence sometime over the month of November.

State Police out of DuBois were called on Nov. 29 to a residence on Route 28 in Warsaw Township for the report of the stolen ATVs. The victim, a 71-year-old Reynoldsville man, related that the ATVs were stolen sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 28.

Both ATVs are 2007 models, one yellow and one white.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Dubois at 814-371-4652.