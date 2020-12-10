Police search for stolen ATV out of Clearfield County

BEDFORD, Pa. — A new animal adoption service that's working out of Bedford and Somerset-- is trying to raise money to save even more pets. Two sisters started Abby's Angels Animal Haven= about a year and a half ago. The animal rescue program works to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home as many dogs as possible. The program also pays for vet bills that any of the dogs should need.the organization is hosting a fundraiser - selling calendars for 2021 - they're $15 each and feature some of the animals that have been through their program.

"Dogs don't have their own voice you know they can't tell us what they need, they can't tell us they need help so if there aren't people that pull them from shelters, there aren't people that are going to pick them up off the streets, no one else is going to do it for them so every dog deserves a loving home, every dog deserves a second chance," says Nicole Wertz, Executive Director/President of Abby's Angels Animal Haven.