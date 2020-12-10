Police search for stolen ATV out of Clearfield County

BOGGS TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a stolen ATV that was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, the ATV was stolen from Old Valley Road at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 9. The actor forced their way into a garage before making off with a brown 1998 Suzuki King Quad, valued at $1,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

