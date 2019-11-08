Police search for State College theft suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking to identify a woman who took wallets and credit cards and used them with a man at Walmart and Macy’s in Centre County.

Police report that on October 31, between 11:40 a.m. and Noon, the woman wearing the camo jacket had walked into a training room at the Mount Nittany Medical Center and took the wallets of four different people.







While investigating, police were able to determine that the stolen credit cards were used by her and a man to make purchases at Walmart and Macy’s.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 814-234-7150.