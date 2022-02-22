Police search for Somerset Walmart theft suspect

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a suspect after they say nearly $2,100 in items were stolen from Walmart in Somerset at the end of January.

The reported theft happened at around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Somerset Walmart on N. Center Avenue. The pictured suspect allegedly scanned several items at the self-checkout and then stood by the exit of the store. They then left the store without paying for roughly $2,100 in miscellaneous merchandise.

The suspect reportedly left as a passenger in a black Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with any information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

