Police search for Somerset County man accused of robbing elderly man

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man who allegedly strong-armed an elderly man to steal two credit cards, which he later used to make two transactions totaling $2,000.

On Sept. 19 around 4:00 p.m., state police at Somerset responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in the Giant Eagle parking lot of 1606 North Center Avenue.

Police were told the suspect followed an elderly man out of the store and told him he dropped a $20 bill. As the man got his wallet out, the suspect reached and stole multiple credit cards from his wallet before walking away and leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

The suspect is described as a large, dark-complected and possibly Indian or Hispanic male. He was wearing a white ball cap, gray polo, white shorts and had brown hair and goatee.

A few minutes later, the SUV was seen on camera entering the Walmart parking lot. The suspect and a woman both entered the store and used the elderly man’s credit cards to make two transactions of nearly $1,000. Then, the woman can be seen purchasing gift cards at a self-checkout counter while the man stood and watched.

The two then fled the scene in the SUV.

Anyone with information should contact state police in Somerset.