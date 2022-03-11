BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Blair County are currently searching for a runaway 15-year-old girl who was last seen on March 10.

ALEANA MENGEL

Aleana Mengel was last seen near the school busses at Tyrone High School at around 3 p.m. but never went home, according to police. Mengel has brown hair and brown eyes; she is approximately 5’4″ and 136 lbs.

Mengel was last seen wearing an “orange-ish” shirt and light blue jeans with rips in them. Anyone with information should contact state police at 814-696-6100.