CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township.

On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department.

Image provided by the Richland Township Police Department of the shoplifter’s red Ford Edge from March 11.

Image provided by the Richland Township Police Department of the shoplifting suspect from March 11.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact the police department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.