CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking to identify a person that stole Apple products from Best Buy.
On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., an unknown person stole several Apple mice and trackpads from the Best Buy at Town Centre Drive in Richland Township.
The suspect can be seen in the store via security cameras.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
