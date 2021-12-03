Police search for over $10k in stolen lawn equipment out of Cambria County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for anyone selling more than $10k worth of lawn equipment that was stolen from a driveway in Revloc.

Cambria Township police began an investigation after two commercial mowers were reported stolen out of a driveway. The first mower that went missing is a Gravely zero-turn mower that’s worth over $10,000 alone. The second mower is a self-propelled walk-behind mower that actually has a blown engine.

Police ask anyone in the community with information or that happens to notice anyone trying to sell items like these two mowers, to call them at 814-472-6040 or message them on their Facebook page by clicking here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss