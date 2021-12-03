Police search for over $10k in stolen lawn equipment out of Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for anyone selling more than $10k worth of lawn equipment that was stolen from a driveway in Revloc.

Cambria Township police began an investigation after two commercial mowers were reported stolen out of a driveway. The first mower that went missing is a Gravely zero-turn mower that’s worth over $10,000 alone. The second mower is a self-propelled walk-behind mower that actually has a blown engine.

Police ask anyone in the community with information or that happens to notice anyone trying to sell items like these two mowers, to call them at 814-472-6040 or message them on their Facebook page by clicking here.