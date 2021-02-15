Police search for missing woman, may be with wanted felon

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police are searching for a missing and endangered Blair County woman and are hoping the public can help.

Christina Shultz was listed as an endangered missing person who may be with Patrick Leeper who is wanted. State police and Tyrone police say Leeper is wanted for felony strangulation and felony fleeing and eluding.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shultz, you’re asked to not approach and to call Blair County 911 or the Logan Township Police Department.