Police search for missing woman in Bedford

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Celebrating Seniors

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford Borough Police and Fire Departments have set up a command center while searching for 68-year-old Cathy Raley.

Officials say that Raley was last seen Monday morning around 7 a.m. near the Bedford High School.

She’s described as being approximately 5’6″ with a small build and dark hair mixed with grey. She was seen wearing a blue golf shirt and blue/green checkered shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cathy Raley or see her anywhere, you’re asked to call 911 and give the location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss