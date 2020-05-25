Police search for missing woman in Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford Borough Police and Fire Departments have set up a command center while searching for 68-year-old Cathy Raley.

Officials say that Raley was last seen Monday morning around 7 a.m. near the Bedford High School.

She’s described as being approximately 5’6″ with a small build and dark hair mixed with grey. She was seen wearing a blue golf shirt and blue/green checkered shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cathy Raley or see her anywhere, you’re asked to call 911 and give the location.