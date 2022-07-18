BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing and has dementia.

Melvin Ray Snyder, who reportedly goes by Ray, was last seen in the Scotch Valley area near Sue Street in Frankstown Township Monday morning, July 18.

Snyder is described as wearing a white tank top with blue checkered pajama pants with black socks and blue slippers. He’s roughly 5 foot 7 and 160 pounds with an unshaven face. A photo of Snyder was not immediately available.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Snyder is asked to call Pennsylvania State police out of Hollidaysburg to speak with Trooper Yost at 814-696-6100.