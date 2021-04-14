Police search for missing man in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County are searching for a missing Roaring Spring man.



Police say Shane Michael Kennedy was last seen April 12 around 10 p.m. He is 5’10” and around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, Kennedy has a disability in his right arm.

SHANE KENNEDY

Police also say he is believed to be endangered due to medical reasons. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Roaring Spring Police Department at (814) 224-5382.